U.S. crude inventories down 6 million barrels

25 July 2018 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. crude stocks fell last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories also declined, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 6.1 million barrels in the week to July 20, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 2.3 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 1.1 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 46,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.5 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2.3 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 713,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 101,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 207,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 2.5 million barrels per day.

