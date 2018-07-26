SOCAR-AQS wins tender for well drilling in Bangladesh (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published at 12:33)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani state company SOCAR-AQS has won a tender for implementation of drilling work in Bangladesh, CEO of the company Ramin Isayev said at an event dedicated to the signing of a joint venture agreement with KCA Deutag.

"The work is continuing successfully. We have already completed the first two phases of the work. There remain 45-50 days until its full completion," Isayev said.

The cost of the project is about $35 million, he added.

SOCAR-AQS LLC was established in 2007 by SOCAR and Absheron Drilling as a joint venture providing integrated drilling and well servicing operations.

The company is currently conducting drilling at the Gunashli, Western Absheron, Umid and Bulla Deniz fields.

