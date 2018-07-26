SOCAR AQS creates joint venture with KCA Deutag (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published at 12:44)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

SOCAR AQS drilling enterprise and KCA Deutag international oil service company have established a joint venture in Azerbaijan.

The parties have signed a corresponding agreement in Baku. General Director of SOCAR-AQS Ramin Isayev and CEO of KCA Deutag Norrie McKay have put their signatures under the document.

The joint venture will be titled Turan Drilling and Engineering Company.

Isayev noted during the signing ceremony that the establishment of the joint venture is a significant event for both the extractive and the whole oil industry of Azerbaijan.

"Creation of a joint venture means the concentration of great potential and opens up new opportunities in this area. The created material and technical base and human resources will serve the further development of this industry," he said.

KCA Deutag is one of the main contractors of BP not only in Azerbaijan, but also in other countries, in particular in Kazakhstan.

The company has been working in Azerbaijan for more than 20 years. The company is headquartered in Aberdeen, United Kingdom.

KCA Deutag has a valid contract with BP, which is the operator of the Azerbaijani offshore fields Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz. The contract provides for drilling operations and maintenance on seven platforms of BP at the fields of Central Azeri, East Azeri, West Azeri, Chirag and West Chirag, the deep water section of the Gunashli field and gas condensate field Shah Deniz.

