Wood Mackenzie talks on upward, downward pressure on oil prices (Exclusive)

27 July 2018 09:52 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Oil prices kept rising amid supply concerns
Oil&Gas 02:12
Wood Mackenzie talks on possibility of oil reaching $150/bbl (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 25 July 14:16
Azerbaijani oil prices down on July 24
Oil&Gas 25 July 13:24
Wood Mackenzie reveals forecasts for Brent in 2018-2019 (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 25 July 11:40
Azerbaijani oil prices up on July 23
Oil&Gas 24 July 15:44
IEA’s Fatih Birol explains why sharp rise in oil price disadvantageous (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 24 July 12:38
Latest
TAP: Around 94% of pipes in Greece, Albania welded
Oil&Gas 09:41
ADB to support Uzbekistan's agro industry, ensure food security
Economy news 09:39
Iran no longer opposes to digital currency trading
ICT 09:34
State beekeeping program developed in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:16
Number of companies with Kazakh capital in Turkey up
Economy news 09:14
"Uzagroexport" talks plans for dev't of agricultural industry of Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:13
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan put border power line into operation
Oil&Gas 09:12
Azerbaijan may increase wine exports twice in 2018 (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:10
German, Russian, Turkish companies to create 3 entertainment clusters in Tashkent
Tourism 09:00