Key Caspian and Black Sea Region Players gather on the Argus Conference this September in Tbilisi

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

Trend:

Global Independent Agency Argus Media hosts the Argus Caspian and Black Sea Transportation Corridor 2018 international conference, which will take place on 12-13 September in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Now in its fifth year, the conference brings together representatives from oil, products, mineral fertilizers, bulk and general cargoes, transport and logistics companies, refineries, terminals as well as traders and oil buyers from different countries. This event is the leading international business platform for discussion of the key issues facing the market and for keeping abreast of the latest developments in the Caspian and Black Sea regions.

Among key topics for discussion:

Dynamics of cargo flows in the Caspian and Black Sea region: trends and opportunities

Azerbaijan and Georgia transportation corridor: transit cargo flows and development potential, prospects of oil cargo transportation

Strategic transportation corridors: the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the North-South, China-Europe transport routes

Flexibility of tariff policies and growing importance of container shipments along the TITR (Middle Corridor) from China and Central Asia to Eastern Europe

Potential of export shipments of mineral fertilizers from the Caspian and Black Sea region: a survey of infrastructure facilities in Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Among the regular participants of the conference: Batumi Oil Terminal, Batumi Sea Port, Dragon Oil, Extol Trading, Gr Logistics & Terminals, Gr Transit, Gr Transit Line, Gulf Georgia, Maddox, Petrocas Energy Group, Socar, Tofoil, Tracia Trading, Turkmen Petroleum Products Trade, Vitol, Wise Link Holdings, Georgian Railways, KMGK, Ministry of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan, MRP-Tanker, Tengizchevroil.

For more information, please contact:

+ 7 495 933 7571

moscowconferences@argusmedia.com

About the Organizer

Argus Media is an independent media organisation with almost 900 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 21 offices in the world’s principal commodity trading and production centres. Companies in more than 140 countries around the world use Argus prices to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news