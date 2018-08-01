Kuwait's oil minister says approaching a stable oil market

Kuwait’s oil minister, Bakhit al-Rashidi, said on Wednesday that the global oil market was approaching stability based on the current oil production levels after the recent OPEC and non-OPEC agreement to boost output, Reuters reports.

“It is clear today based on the current level of production that we are approaching a very stable stage ... whether for the consumers or the producers,” he told reporters, adding Kuwait currently produces 2.8 million barrels per day.

An upcoming joint OPEC and non-OPEC committee meeting in Algeria, set for Sept. 22-23, will review producers’ oil supply levels after OPEC and others led by Russia agreed in June to raise output to cool the oil market.

