Volume of import of LPG increases in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2
By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:
Turkey imported 304,100 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in May 2018, which is 9.79 percent more than in the same month of 2017, the report of Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) says.
The report notes that, Algeria accounted for the largest volume of LPG imports to Turkey during this period.
Table of countries and LPG importation volumes in May 2018:
|
Country
|
Imports, tons
|
Difference (%)
|
May 2017
|
Market share (%)
|
May 2018
|
Market share (%)
|
Algeria
|
117 825,184
|
42,54
|
126 445,548
|
41,58
|
7,32
|
USA
|
50 251,970
|
18,14
|
79 906,564
|
26,28
|
59,01
|
Kazakhstan
|
25 259,301
|
9,12
|
39 515,978
|
12,99
|
56,44
|
Russia
|
26 813,675
|
9,68
|
26 791,267
|
8,81
|
-0,08
|
Libya
|
0,000
|
0,00
|
16 507,744
|
5,43
|
-
|
Norway
|
56 828,980
|
20,52
|
14 941,639
|
4,91
|
-73,71
|
Total
|
276 979,110
|
100
|
304 108,740
|
100
|
9,79
