Volume of import of LPG increases in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey imported 304,100 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in May 2018, which is 9.79 percent more than in the same month of 2017, the report of Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) says.

The report notes that, Algeria accounted for the largest volume of LPG imports to Turkey during this period.

Table of countries and LPG importation volumes in May 2018:

Country Imports, tons Difference (%) May 2017 Market share (%) May 2018 Market share (%) Algeria 117 825,184 42,54 126 445,548 41,58 7,32 USA 50 251,970 18,14 79 906,564 26,28 59,01 Kazakhstan 25 259,301 9,12 39 515,978 12,99 56,44 Russia 26 813,675 9,68 26 791,267 8,81 -0,08 Libya 0,000 0,00 16 507,744 5,43 - Norway 56 828,980 20,52 14 941,639 4,91 -73,71 Total 276 979,110 100 304 108,740 100 9,79

---

