Volume of import of LPG increases in Turkey

2 August 2018 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey imported 304,100 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in May 2018, which is 9.79 percent more than in the same month of 2017, the report of Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) says.

The report notes that, Algeria accounted for the largest volume of LPG imports to Turkey during this period.

Table of countries and LPG importation volumes in May 2018:

Country

Imports, tons

Difference (%)

May 2017

Market share (%)

May 2018

Market share (%)

Algeria

117 825,184

42,54

126 445,548

41,58

7,32

USA

50 251,970

18,14

79 906,564

26,28

59,01

Kazakhstan

25 259,301

9,12

39 515,978

12,99

56,44

Russia

26 813,675

9,68

26 791,267

8,81

-0,08

Libya

0,000

0,00

16 507,744

5,43

-

Norway

56 828,980

20,52

14 941,639

4,91

-73,71

Total

276 979,110

100

304 108,740

100

9,79

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

