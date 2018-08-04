Kazakhstan's Taldykorgan-Tekeli gas pipeline ready for operation

4 August 2018 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Construction of the Taldykorgan-Tekeli gas pipeline in Kazakhstan has been successfully completed three months ahead of schedule, a report of the local government of the Almaty region said.

General contractor of the construction of the 32-kilometer gas pipeline and all related infrastructure is Akniet Group LLP.

The cost of the project amounted to almost 1.5 billion tenge.

"Construction of the gas pipeline started in October 2017," said the project head Alexander Petlin. "The deadline for the delivery of the facility was October 2018, but it has already been completed by 100 percent and is fully ready for operation."

The planned gas flow through the pipeline is 43,700 cubic meters per hour. This is enough to provide the entire residential area and industrial enterprises of the city of Tekeli.

