Number of active drilling rigs in U.S. decreases this week

4 August 2018 04:41 (UTC+04:00)

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States dipped by four this week to 1,044, but still 90 more than that this time last year, showed weekly data released by Baker Hughes on Aug.3, Xinhua reported.

The Houston-based oilfield services company reported that the number of active oil rigs decreased by two to 859 this week with more than half of oil rigs, or 480, were located in the Permian Basin region of western Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Meanwhile, the number of gas rigs dipped by three, hitting 183 and one miscellaneous rig was added to create the net loss of four rigs. Now there are two miscellaneous rigs in the country.

Oil prices went down on Friday amid rising supplies from countries including Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for September delivery lost 0.47 U.S. dollar to settle at 68.49 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for October delivery erased 0.24 dollar to close at 73.21 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
American company may implement projects in Uzbek IT industry (Exclusive)
ICT 3 August 19:39
Trump national security team says Russia behind effort to meddle in U.S. elections
US 3 August 05:29
US approves $40Mln military sale of more than 2,000 bombs to Kuwait
US 3 August 05:02
Mexico says talks with U.S. will cover outstanding NAFTA issues
US 3 August 01:38
Trump to propose 25 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports: source
US 1 August 05:52
US judge blocks online publication of 3D-printed gun schematics
US 1 August 04:16
Latest
Terrorism Only Explanation for Foreign Tourists' Murder – Tajikistan
Tajikistan 03:43
Oil prices pull back as trade tensions weigh on market
Oil&Gas 02:12
Cuba opens discussion of constitution overhaul to citizens abroad
Other News 01:22
Dollar steady after jobs data miss
Economy news 00:15
Twelve schools bombed, burned in northern Pakistan
Other News 3 August 23:13
Suicide bomb attack on mosque in Afghanistan kills 39
Other News 3 August 21:55
Turkmenistan to put up state property for sale
Economy news 3 August 20:54
Turkmenistan, US stand for strengthening regional co-op
Turkmenistan 3 August 20:53
Gas chemical complex with Chinese capital to be built in Kazakhstan’s Aktau
Oil&Gas 3 August 20:53