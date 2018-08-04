SOCAR to launch LNG shipment to Pakistan in coming months

4 August 2018 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR will begin delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan in the coming months, Pakistan LNG Limited, an LNG terminal operator, told Trend.

SOCAR has become one of the winners of a tender to supply the company with LNG.

The LNG will be delivered in two cargoes, 140,000 cubic meters each. The first cargo will be shipped on October 10-11; the second on October 20-21.

Other winners of the tender, held on July 26, along with SOCAR, are Gunvor International, BB Energy and Trafigura Pte Ltd.

Pakistan's energy needs are 79.58 million tons of oil equivalent. Some 38 percent of these needs are met with natural gas, 34 percent with oil, and 6 percent with LNG and other resources.

Pakistan is increasing LNG intake amid increasing demand for gas and decline in production.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Twelve schools bombed, burned in northern Pakistan
Other News 3 August 23:13
SOCAR: Southern Gas Corridor to connect 7 countries with several 12 different investors
Oil&Gas 3 August 18:48
STAR refinery receives first cargo of Azerbaijani oil (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 3 August 16:10
Italy’s government committed to TAP implementation
Oil&Gas 3 August 14:37
Schedule of oil shipment from Novorossiysk port for August
Oil&Gas 3 August 10:57
China issues draft rules to open access to oil, gas infrastructure
China 3 August 09:43
Latest
Russian General Staff Chief has informed US side about situation in Syria in a letter
Russia 19:02
Saudi Arabia resumes oil exports via Bab al-Mandab strait
Arab World 18:34
Iran Central Bank FOREX deputy dismissed
Business 17:37
Iran, Afghanistan discuss ways to facilitate transit of goods
Business 17:09
Iran not to negotiate with US under duress – FM spokesman
Politics 16:45
Uzbekistan to see first local digital banks
Economy news 16:36
Russian company to supply gas purification equipment to Uzbek plant
Oil&Gas 16:20
Iran signs deals to export wood products to Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan
Economy news 16:03
Turkmenistan celebrates Caspian Sea Day
Turkmenistan 15:54