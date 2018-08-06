SOCAR announces time frame for starting construction of new petchem complex in Turkey

6 August 2018 20:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Construction of a new SOCAR petrochemical complex in Turkey has been scheduled for June 2019, SOCAR Turkey Enerji told Trend Aug. 6.

It is planned to complete a feasibility study of the project by April 2019 in order to start construction by June. It is planned that the complex will start production by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023. Its commissioning will meet 40 percent of Turkey's needs in petrochemical products.

Earlier, Director General of SOCAR Turkey Enerji Zaur Gahramanov said engineering work on the new project is continuing and will be completed by the end of this year. He noted that the necessary licenses have already been received, adding that investments of $1.6-2.2 billion will be required, according to initial estimates.

