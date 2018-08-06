SOCAR discloses time frame for completion of TANAP's second phase

6 August 2018 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The second phase of the construction of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is planned to be completed in June 2019, SOCAR Turkey Enerji told Trend Aug. 6.

The work within this phase has been completed by 85 percent. By 2019, the pipeline will be laid to the Greek border. After the completion of the test work, the gas will be supplied to Greece by the end of 2019.

The opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12 in the Turkish province of Eskisehir.

TANAP is laid from the Georgian-Turkish border to the western border of Turkey. TANAP together with Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field to Europe.

The initial capacity of the TANAP pipeline is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After the completion of the TAP, the gas will be delivered to Europe approximately in the early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, BOTAS - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

