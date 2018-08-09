IGB: Procedure for selection of owner's engineer resumed

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.9

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The procedure for selection of owner's engineer for the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), envisaging transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria has been resumed, ICGB AD, the project company, said in a message.

“The project company ICGB AD notifies the potential participants in the open procedure for selection of owner's engineer for the project Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria that it resumes the procedure for selection of owner's engineer for the project Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria and extends the deadline for submission of offers,” said the message.

The procedure was suspended due to a complaint filed and a request for suspension along with it. The Supreme Administrative Court rejected the request for suspension.

The new deadline for submission of offers is 5.09.2018, 5:30 p.m. and a new date for the public meeting to open the offers is 10.09.2018.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.

