IGB: Procedure for selection of owner's engineer resumed

9 August 2018 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.9

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The procedure for selection of owner's engineer for the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), envisaging transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria has been resumed, ICGB AD, the project company, said in a message.

“The project company ICGB AD notifies the potential participants in the open procedure for selection of owner's engineer for the project Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria that it resumes the procedure for selection of owner's engineer for the project Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria and extends the deadline for submission of offers,” said the message.

The procedure was suspended due to a complaint filed and a request for suspension along with it. The Supreme Administrative Court rejected the request for suspension.

The new deadline for submission of offers is 5.09.2018, 5:30 p.m. and a new date for the public meeting to open the offers is 10.09.2018.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 2.5 million passengers during first seven months of 2018
Economy news 12:37
Kazakhstan offers Azerbaijan to introduce single tourist visa for Turkic countries
Tourism 11:37
Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund announces tender to improve electronic mortgage system
Tenders 11:04
Azerbaijani textile may appear in European markets
Economy news 10:31
Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan Aug. 9
Economy news 10:28
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 83 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:08
Latest
Uzbekistan's largest private bank begins accepting deposits in US dollars
Economy news 12:46
Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 2.5 million passengers during first seven months of 2018
Economy news 12:37
Turkmenistan starts producing briquetted coal
Economy news 12:20
American company planning to invest in oil and gas sector of Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 12:03
Azerbaijani oil prices drop on August 8
Oil&Gas 11:57
Turkmenistan holds environmental inspection of large gas chemical complex in Caspian sea
Oil&Gas 11:56
Kazakhstan offers Azerbaijan to introduce single tourist visa for Turkic countries
Tourism 11:37
Current account deficit in Kazakhstan significantly decreases
Economy news 11:36
Russian company to supply steel products to Turkey through BTK
Economy news 11:34