Afghanistan buys chemical products in Turkmenistan

13 August 2018 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan, Japan Bank for International Cooperation mull prospects of co-op
Economy news 09:23
Over 100 dead, 133 injured during attack on Afghan city of Ghazni
Other News 00:15
Over 50 species of fish live in Turkmen sector of Caspian Sea
Turkmenistan 12 August 14:21
Turkmenistan uses Central Asian shepherd dogs for border protection
Turkmenistan 12 August 13:06
Turkmenistan, UAE mull consular issues
Turkmenistan 12 August 11:34
Foreign ministers of Caspian littoral states discuss Summit preparations (PHOTO)
Politics 12 August 01:23
Latest
Iranian delegation in Syria to finalize reconstruction plans
Politics 12:14
New duties regarding mobile devices come into force in Azerbaijan
ICT 12:06
Precious metals have dropped in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 11:44
Iraq in talks with Iran to import more gas – official
Oil&Gas 11:42
Uzbek auto industry continues to grow
Economy news 11:42
Securities market revives at KASE
Economy news 11:33
Happy to perform in National Arena of Gymnastics - Azerbaijani gymnast Leyli Aghazade
Society 11:27
Soldier of Azerbaijani army wounded as result of Armenian provocation
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:22
Canadian company reveals volume of revenues from assets in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 11:17