Total tells Iran it's quitting South Pars gas project

21 August 2018 00:54 (UTC+04:00)

French oil and gas major Total confirmed on Monday that it had notified the Iranian authorities of its withdrawal from the multi-billion dollar South Pars gas project after it failed to obtain a waiver from U.S. sanctions, Reuters reports.

“The contractual process is ongoing,” Total said in an emailed statement.

“As for the future of Total’s share, we have not been informed of an official CNPC position, but as we have always said, CNPC, a Chinese state-owned company, has the right to resume our participation if it decides so,” Total added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan conducts economic monitoring of CNPC's activities
Oil&Gas 15 August 12:41
CNPC overtakes Total share in Iran gas project
Business 11 August 20:39
Projects totaling $73 million under development in Kazakhstan's Almaty
Economy news 11 August 09:32
Projects totaling $73 million under development in Kazakhstan's Almaty
Economy news 10 August 10:40
KNOC, SOCAR's interest for Uzbekistan hints at greater oil, gas exploration potential (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 21 July 09:39
CNPC opens tender to rent vehicles, construction equipment in Turkmenistan
Tenders 17 July 20:29
Latest
Turkey detains two men over shooting at U.S. embassy in Ankara
Turkey 20 August 23:25
With inflation soaring, Venezuela prices shed five zeros
Other News 20 August 22:04
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Aug. 20
Business 20 August 21:06
Foreign company to manage Uzbek biggest metallurgical companies
Economy news 20 August 20:45
Uzbek-German bus manufacturer aims to export products to Central Asian countries (Exclusive)
Economy news 20 August 20:45
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to mull creating joint ventures
Economy news 20 August 20:43
Unibank: SMEs become more active in taking loans
Economy news 20 August 20:42
EU4Digital projects correspond to Azerbaijan’s interests
ICT 20 August 20:39
Uzbekistan invites IT companies of India to investment projects
ICT 20 August 20:37