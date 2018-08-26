Azerbaijani oil prices for Aug. 20-24

26 August 2018 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $75.31 per barrel on Aug. 20-24 or $2.25 more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $77.51 per barrel, while the lowest price was $73.43 per barrel during the period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports of Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO) was $71.48 per barrel, which is $2.66 per barrel more than the previous week. The highest price for URALS was $74.72 per barrel and the lowest price was $69.47 per barrel on Aug. 20-24.

Average price of Brent Dated was $72.83 per barrel on Aug. 20-24 or $2.55 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $75.06 per barrel and the lowest price was $70.28 during the period.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tender on overhaul of housing stock opens in Azerbaijan’s Balakan district
Tenders 12:14
Angela Merkel ends official visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 25 August 16:21
Angela Merkel visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 25 August 15:23
Azerbaijan - biggest trading partner of Germany in region, Merkel says
Politics 25 August 14:40
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 25 August 14:20
Relations between Azerbaijan, Germany to continue to develop successfully - Ilham Aliyev
Politics 25 August 14:17
Latest
Iran’s parliament dismisses economy minister
Politics 13:00
Uzbekistan may set up Ministry of Health and Social Welfare
Uzbekistan 12:58
Tehran in talks with Baku, Ankara to trade power – minister
Business 12:48
Exports of Iran’s fishery, livestock products grow over 4 months
Business 12:39
Tender on overhaul of housing stock opens in Azerbaijan’s Balakan district
Tenders 12:14
Heydar Aliyev Foundation has done exceptional work under leadership of Mehriban Aliyeva - Marianna Vardinoyannis
Politics 11:42
Azerbaijani president, first lady open Damirchi-Lahij highway
Politics 11:40
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of Damirchi Archaeology Museum in Shamakhi district
Politics 11:39
Iran’s defense minister in Syria for key talks
Politics 11:21