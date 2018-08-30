OPEC, non-OPEC seek to formalize oil policy coordination

30 August 2018 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers will aim to formalize their long-term cooperation later this year by approving a charter that will make possible further joint action on output, according to a draft charter seen by Reuters.

Russia and several other non-OPEC countries have joined OPEC producers in reducing oil output since 2017 in a move that has helped raise oil prices to $80 per barrel from less than $30.

Moscow and Riyadh have said they want to maintain a close level of cooperation even after the oil market stabilizes and the current output reduction deal expires.

The draft charter, to be discussed by OPEC and non-OPEC minister later this year, said its fundamental objective is to coordinate policies aimed at stabilizing oil markets in the interest of producers, consumers, investors and the global economy.

The charter also aims to promote better understanding of oil market fundamentals among participants as well as to promote oil and gas in the global energy mix for the long term.

It said ministers of participating countries shall meet once a year while experts should meet twice a year. The ministers shall propose actions including possible summits by heads of state.

The charter’s secretariat will be hosted by the OPEC secretariat in Vienna but will be independent.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kremlin says no sign that U.S. seeking sanctions compromise
Russia 15:07
Zakharova: Russia-Azerbaijan ties developing in all directions
Economy news 14:52
Macron: Europe needs to team up with Russia to build new security architecture
Europe 14:13
Russian, Turkish defense ministers mull situation in Syria
Turkey 11:07
Czech president calls for removal of anti-Russian sanctions
Europe 10:27
Oil prices edge up on decline in U.S. fuel inventories, looming Iran sanctions
Oil&Gas 09:33
Latest
Belarus producer of alcoholic beverages eyes to increase export to Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:03
Mandatory medical insurance in Azerbaijan to be fully implemented within 5 years
Economy news 16:58
China announces tax cuts in move to support economy
China 16:45
Libya evacuates with U.N. help migrants trapped by Tripoli clashes
Arab World 16:40
Rain fall in Lake Urmia catchment up amid overall decrease in Iran
Society 16:31
EU deeply disagrees with U.S. on trade despite detente
Economy news 16:25
SOCAR talks progress on reconstruction, modernization of Baku refinery (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 16:23
Great Britain, Germany to recruit Iranian nurses due to manpower shortage
Business 16:23
Foreign Ministry: Russia monitors situation on Tajik-Afghan border
Tajikistan 16:22