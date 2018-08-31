Albanian section of TAP 99% ready

31 August 2018 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Construction of the Albanian section of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has been completed by 99 percent, the Albanian media reported Aug. 31, referring to the consortium for the TAP construction.

The construction has been completed along 213 kilometers out of 215 kilometers that account for the Albanian section of the pipeline, according to the report.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU), and has already attracted 1.5 billion euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB), which approved the loan in early February 2018.

Connecting with the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tajik-Chinese Mining Company to finance repair of schools in Gulistan
Tajikistan 12:56
Salt processing plant to be built in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 29 August 15:47
Over 70% of territories along TAP reinstated (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 28 August 15:35
Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to construct multi-apartment building in Ismayilli
Politics 27 August 19:36
Analyst talks on benefits of road to connect Tbilisi with Azerbaijan's border
Commentary 24 August 17:37
Will Azerbaijan build nuclear research reactor?
ICT 24 August 14:57
Latest
Kazakhstan implementing major mineral exploration project
Kazakhstan 12:59
Baku hails Merkel’s position on Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 12:57
Tajik-Chinese Mining Company to finance repair of schools in Gulistan
Tajikistan 12:56
Stationing of police along border with Azerbaijan, indicates problems in Armenian army
Politics 12:52
Netanyahu: Private enterprise will strengthen development towns
Israel 12:48
Putin congratulates Kyrgyzstan's Jeenbekov on Independence Day
Kyrgyzstan 12:39
Acer presents totally new products at IFA 2018 trade show in Berlin (PHOTO)
ICT 12:31
Juncker: EU will respond in kind if U.S. imposes car tariffs
Europe 12:25
Japan says financial dialogue with China 'extremely good'
Other News 12:24