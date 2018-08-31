Albanian section of TAP 99% ready

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Construction of the Albanian section of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has been completed by 99 percent, the Albanian media reported Aug. 31, referring to the consortium for the TAP construction.

The construction has been completed along 213 kilometers out of 215 kilometers that account for the Albanian section of the pipeline, according to the report.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU), and has already attracted 1.5 billion euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB), which approved the loan in early February 2018.

Connecting with the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

