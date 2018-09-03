SOCAR commissions CNG filling stations in Turkey

3 September 2018 09:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR CNG has commissioned CNG (compressed natural gas) filling stations for trucks in Turkey, the company said in a message posted on its website.

These gas filling stations are created at a distance of 200-250 km from each other, on roads connecting such cities as Istanbul, Ankara, Mersin, Bursa, Izmir with each other and with the surrounding areas.

Thus, a vehicle fleet of organizations engaged in such sectors as industry, tourism, construction, will get an alternative eco-friendly and economical type of fuel, the message said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran’s customs‎ reveals 2 more human trafficking cases, detains 6 people
Society 2 September 14:49
4 dead in minibus, truck collision in Turkey
Turkey 2 September 11:34
Turkey’s STAR refinery to process Russian oil
Oil&Gas 2 September 11:27
Azerbaijani defense minister meets Turkish military attache
Politics 1 September 17:58
US Special Envoy for Syria to Visit Turkey, Israel, Jordan - State Department
US 1 September 08:29
New logistics center to be opened in Turkey
Economy news 31 August 19:51
Latest
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 113 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:41
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 3
Economy news 09:30
Iran exporting special gasoline refinery catalysts
Business 09:23
Turkmen gas concern to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 09:16
President Aliyev meets Kyrgyz counterpart in Cholpon-Ata (PHOTO)
Politics 08:47
Azerbaijan to implement new project on beekeeping
Economy news 07:05
Huge fire devastates Brazil National Museum (PHOTO)
Other News 06:59
NASA plans 45-day effort to get its Mars rover back
World 05:55
Iraq’s Muqtada Al-Sadr forms parliamentary majority bloc
Arab World 04:51