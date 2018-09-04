Salvini, Blair to discuss Trans-Adriatic Pipeline

4 September 2018 01:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan. Sep. 4

Trend:

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini intends to meet in Rome with Tony Blair, advising on the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, which is designed to transport natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, The Guardian reported.

"Italy's rightwing Interior Minister Matteo Salvini will meet with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in Rome to discuss a controversial extension plan for the gas pipeline that will run from Azerbaijan to Apulia in southern Italy," the newspaper says.

The date of this meeting is not specified in the article.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU), and has already attracted 1.5 billion euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB), which approved the loan in early February 2018.

Connecting with the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs eyeing renewable energy projects abroad (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 3 September 21:20
Where will Azerbaijan put its first floating solar power plant? (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 3 September 20:54
Kyrgyzstan supports implementation of tour package covering Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan 3 September 20:47
New impetus given to tourism co-op between Azerbaijan, Russia: AzTA
Tourism 3 September 20:45
SOCAR Fugro eyes to participate in projects abroad (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 3 September 19:46
Azerbaijan commissions another solar power plant (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 3 September 19:40
Latest
Eight injured in gun battle during dice game in California
US 00:19
Iraqi parliament holds first session since May election, fails to elect speaker
Other News 3 September 23:27
Brazil inflation seen grinding to a halt in August
Other News 3 September 22:12
Monthly drilling performance of Iran’s state-run firm surpasses 21 km
Business 3 September 22:05
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to continue cooperation
Other News 3 September 21:48
Three dead in head-on crash in US state of Georgia
US 3 September 21:31
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs eyeing renewable energy projects abroad (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 3 September 21:20
Where will Azerbaijan put its first floating solar power plant? (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 3 September 20:54
Ministry: Number of Belarus tourists visiting Turkey down
Tourism 3 September 20:50