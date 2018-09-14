Oil prices claw back on supply concerns though but demand worries drag

14 September 2018 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Oil on Friday clawed back some of its losses from the previous session, when prices fell the most in a month, as concerns about oil supply are countering worries that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent demand, Reuters reports.

Brent crude was up 8 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $78.26 a barrel by 0338 GMT, after falling 2 percent on Thursday. The global benchmark rose on Wednesday to its highest since May 22 at $80.13.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 18 cents, or 0.2 percent, at 68.76 a barrel, after dropping 2.5 percent on Thursday.

Brent is heading for a 1.8 percent gain this week, while WTI is on track for a 1.5 percent increase.

“Prices remain well supported as the market continues to fret about ongoing structural supply issues elsewhere,” ANZ Research said in a note.

The International Energy Agency on Thursday warned that although the oil market was tightening at the moment and world oil demand would reach 100 million barrels per day (bpd) in the next three months, global economic risks were mounting.

“As we move into 2019, a possible risk to our forecast lies in some key emerging economies, partly due to currency depreciations versus the U.S. dollar, raising the cost of imported energy,” the agency said.

“In addition, there is a risk to growth from an escalation of trade disputes,” the Paris-based agency said.

China will not buckle to U.S. demands in any trade negotiations, the major state-run China Daily newspaper said in an editorial on Friday, after Chinese officials welcomed an invitation from Washington for a new round of talks.

U.S. President Trump said on Twitter on Thursday that the United States holds the upper hand in talks.

“We are under no pressure to make a deal with China, they are under pressure to make a deal with us,” Trump tweeted.

Still, supply concerns are supported by data showing that U.S. crude production fell by 100,000 bpd to 10.9 million barrels per day last week as the industry faces pipeline capacity constraints.

Though weekly output slipped, the United States likely surpassed Russia and Saudi Arabia earlier this year to become the world’s largest crude oil producer, based on preliminary estimates from the Energy Information Administration.

Although the EIA does not publish crude production forecasts for Russia and Saudi Arabia in its short term outlook, it expects that U.S. output will continue to exceed Russian and Saudi production for the remaining months of 2018 and through 2019.

The loss of Iranian oil to the market as refiners are cutting or halting purchase ahead of U.S. sanctions in November is also raising concerns about supply.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian finance minister, US energy chief agree that dialogue should continue
Russia 09:52
Amazon ends free shipping to Israel
Israel 09:48
China's crude oil output climbs for first time in nearly three years
China 09:45
Japanese Prime Minister reveals timing of 'important summit' with Putin
Russia 08:46
US not to withdraw its military presence at Incirlik airbase in Turkey
US 07:15
Russia not planning to lay trunk pipelines along Caspian Sea bottom
Russia 02:35
Latest
Police detain 4 IS members in Ankara
Turkey 11:56
ADB ready to allocate over $800M to projects in Azerbaijan
Economy news 11:52
23rd International Conference "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2018"
Oil&Gas 11:43
Iran, Turkey may open joint bank
Economy news 11:36
Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Mashtagha secondary school (PHOTO)
Politics 11:31
To attention of females, willing to work as flight attendant of AZAL CJSC
Business 11:24
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Business 11:23
French central bank trims growth outlook
Europe 11:23
Azerbaijan imports mobile devices worth over $40M
ICT 11:17