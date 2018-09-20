Over 75% of work completed within TAP, SOCAR says (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 08:53)

Over 75 percent of the work, including engineering, construction and supply work, have been completed as part of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said in an interview with Azerbaijan’s Khalq Gazeti newspaper.

“At the beginning of 2020, TAP will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to European markets per year,” he said. “To ensure the functionality of the pipeline, construction of two compressor stations started in Greece (Kipoi) and Albania (Fier) in the first half last year and the work continues on schedule.”

Abdullayev expressed confidence that the TAP project will soon be completed and Europe’s biggest infrastructure project - the Southern Gas Corridor, which requires investments worth $40 billion, will be fully implemented.

“This historic achievement will give us the opportunity to deliver rich gas reserves of Azerbaijan to the markets of Turkey and Europe by the shortest and safest way,” he added.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the TANAP on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

The SGC is one of the priority projects for the EU, and it provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

On May 29, Baku hosted the launch ceremony of the first phase of the SGC project, and on June 12, the opening ceremony of TANAP pipeline was held in the Turkish province of Eskisehir with the participation of the presidents of Azerbaijan - Ilham Aliyev, Turkey - Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukraine - Petro Poroshenko and Serbia - Alexander Vucic.

Thus, the first gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field coming out of the Sangachal terminal expanded for Shah Deniz-2 project and passing through the expanded South Caucasus Gas Pipeline, has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor. The next stage was the commissioning of the TANAP gas pipeline, through which the gas will enter the territory of Turkey and will pass on further to Europe.

