S.Korean company to help stabilize electricity consumption in Uzbekistan

20 September 2018 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

On September 19, Uzbekistan’s Uzbekenergo JSC and South Korea’s KT Corporation signed an additional agreement to implement the “Automated System for Accounting and Control of Electricity Consumption” project, Uzbek media reported.

The project is being implemented in Bukhara, Jizzakh and Samarkand regions of Uzbekistan with the financing of the Asian Development Bank.

The signed additional agreement will create conditions for the implementation of the project throughout Uzbekistan.

The implementation of the project “Automated System for Accounting and Control of Electricity Consumption” will lead to reduction in losses during electricity supply and prevention of the growth of arrears for electricity supplied to consumers.

The signing ceremony was attended by Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of South Korea to Uzbekistan Kwon Yong-u, the management of the KT Corporation, State Committee for Investments of Uzbekistan and the Uzbekenergo JSC.

