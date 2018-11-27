Kazakhstan's oil&gas company sees 43% increase in net profit

27 November 2018 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Shadow economy in Kazakhstan down by 3 percent
Economy news 26 November 17:23
Clothing production down in Kazakhstan, prices increase
Economy news 26 November 16:44
UAE interested in Kazakhstan's aerospace industry projects
Economy news 26 November 15:03
All parties to Astana talks on Syria confirm participation
Kazakhstan 26 November 13:19
Kazakh economy ministry lowers GDP growth forecast
Finance 26 November 12:33
China steps up investments in Kazakhstan
Economy news 26 November 12:18
Latest
Uzbek region reveals results of state property e-trades (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:22
Inflation rate up in Iran
Finance 09:05
Iran financial interests depend on FATF bill – Austrian envoy
Economy news 09:05
Trump: US could tariff iPhones and laptops imported from China
US 08:36
Ministry: Problem with Azerbaijani wine exports to Russia solved
Economy news 08:13
Iran's Yazd produces over 2 tons of saffron
Economy news 08:11
Over 5 tons of saffron produced in Iran's Isfahan
Economy news 08:11
One killed, six injured after car plowed into New York City pedestrians
US 07:51
SOCAR: Share of local petroleum products may increase in Azerbaijan’s energy balance
Oil&Gas 07:10