IGB to ink loan agreement with EIB by late 2018 – executive officer (Exclusive)

27 November 2018 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

An agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for preferential loan to finance the construction of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is expected to be signed in December 2018, Teodora Georgieva, Executive Officer of ICGB AD (project company) on the Bulgarian side, told Trend.

The agreement concerns securing preferential loan financing in connection with using the state guarantee of Bulgaria for 110 million euros.

Georgieva noted that the actual utilization of the loan shall take place before the start of the construction phase.

"The due diligence procedure has been completed and a proposal for the provision of the loan passed the EIB internal approval procedure. At the current stage the drafting of the loan agreement has started. The agreement shall be aligned with the Ministry of Finance of Bulgaria, being the party providing the State Guarantee," she said.

In general, Georgieva noted that in terms of ensuring the required financing for the project the company is at very advanced stage.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan submits review on Digital Economy and Society Index to European Commission
ICT 17:23
Azerbaijani investors offered luxury land plots in Montenegro
Economic News 16:51
Azerbaijani OTT operator launching online payment service through TVs
ICT 16:31
Astrum Ventures seeking to sell real estate to Azerbaijani investors (Exclusive)
Economic News 15:40
Azerbaijan, Australia may launch joint IT, space projects
Economic News 15:22
Azerbaijan raises subsistence minimum, criterion of need
Society 15:06
Latest
Mineral reserves in Iran’s Semnan province grow by 80%
Economic News 17:30
US Chargé Launches “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” Campaign
Society 17:28
Azerbaijan submits review on Digital Economy and Society Index to European Commission
ICT 17:23
Turkmenistan offers to hold int’l forum on security in Central Asia
Turkmenistan 17:21
Azercell launches new Audiobook service (PHOTO)
ICT 17:20
Kazakhtelecom starts preparations for launch of 5G
ICT 17:17
Azerbaijani operator opens tender to expands its coverage of GPON, LTE
Tenders 17:16
Iran's tin sheet output doesn't meet domestic demand
Economic News 17:14
Itochu to enter oil and gas sector of Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 17:11