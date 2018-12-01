Gazprombank's subsidiary to upgrade Shurtan GCC in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.1

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Enter Engineering Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of Gazprombank, and Uzbekneftegaz signed an EPC contract (design, equipment purchase and construction) to expand the capacity of the Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex (GCC), the Uzbek media reported citing Deputy Chairman of Uzbekneftegaz Odil Temirov.

It is planned to commission additional capacity for the production of 280,000 tons of polyethylene and 100,000 tons of polypropylene by 2021. The project will use technologies licensed by CB&I Lummus and Chevron.

According to Temirov, Enter Engineering is developing a detailed project and considering the project financing.

The project envisages the processing of valuable raw materials – synthetic naphtha from the GTL (gas-to-liquids) plant under construction nearby – and the development of new types of polyethylene and polypropylene.

The Shurtan GCC was commissioned in 2001. The products of the complex are exported to Uzbekistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Turkey, China, Poland, Italy and a number of other countries.

Enter Engineering Pte Ltd. has already implemented a number of projects in Uzbekistan. The company has equipped 28 wells of a group of gas-condensate fields in the Kashkadarya region in the southern part of the country. The project also provided for the construction of a booster compressor station to maintain reservoir pressure at the fields, with further increase in production of up to 2 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

In addition, the company also built a booster station for the disposal of low-pressure gases from the South Kemachi, Kruk, West Kruk, North Urtabulak and Umid fields in the Kashkadarya region. The project involves the utilization of millions of cubic meters of associated gas per year.

