BP talks deep gas production at ACG in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

Negotiations continue on deep gas production from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block, BP Azerbaijan Vice President Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli told Trend Jan. 28.

He said that deep gas at the ACG block of fields is planned to be produced for the first time this year, but the exact dates aren’t known yet.

BP Azerbaijan is the operator of ACG.

A contract for development of ACG was signed in 1994. A new contract for development of the ACG block until 2050 was signed in Baku Sept. 14, 2017.

The ACG participating interests are as follows: BP - 30.37 percent; AzACG (SOCAR) - 25 percent; Chevron - 9.57 percent; INPEX - 9.31 percent; Statoil - 7.27 percent; ExxonMobil - 6.79 percent; TP - 5.73 percent; ITOCHU - 3.65 percent; ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) - 2.31 percent.

The process of producing deep gas at the ACG block consists of two phases. The first phase will be implemented under the new agreement on ACG. It is divided into two stages. Four wells will be drilled in total. The drilling of four wells within the first phase is related to meeting domestic demand for gas in Azerbaijan in the coming years.

