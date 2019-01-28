BP talks deep gas production at ACG in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

28 January 2019 07:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Negotiations continue on deep gas production from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block, BP Azerbaijan Vice President Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli told Trend Jan. 28.

He said that deep gas at the ACG block of fields is planned to be produced for the first time this year, but the exact dates aren’t known yet.

BP Azerbaijan is the operator of ACG.

A contract for development of ACG was signed in 1994. A new contract for development of the ACG block until 2050 was signed in Baku Sept. 14, 2017.

The ACG participating interests are as follows: BP - 30.37 percent; AzACG (SOCAR) - 25 percent; Chevron - 9.57 percent; INPEX - 9.31 percent; Statoil - 7.27 percent; ExxonMobil - 6.79 percent; TP - 5.73 percent; ITOCHU - 3.65 percent; ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) - 2.31 percent.

The process of producing deep gas at the ACG block consists of two phases. The first phase will be implemented under the new agreement on ACG. It is divided into two stages. Four wells will be drilled in total. The drilling of four wells within the first phase is related to meeting domestic demand for gas in Azerbaijan in the coming years.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
BP talks deep gas production at ACG in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 25 January 14:15
BP plans to drill new exploration wells in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 25 January 13:55
Azerbaijan slightly increased oil production in 2018
Oil&Gas 17 January 17:55
Azerbaijani agency for SME development, BP ink co-op memorandum (PHOTO)
Economy 20 December 2018 13:44
BP reveals total value of investments in projects in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 14 December 2018 18:07
BP eyes developing alternative energy in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 14 December 2018 15:45
Latest
10 insurance companies provide over 90% of payments in Azerbaijan
Finance 12:59
Securities turnover at Baku Stock Exchange makes up 6.4M manats
Finance 12:58
Kazakhstan intends to increase taxes income to 25% of GDP
Economy 12:57
China central bank approves S&P Global's entry into China's credit rating market
China 12:57
Uzbekistan's retail trade turnover increases by 5.5%
Economy 12:56
British official says Iraq must not rely on Iran economically
Arab World 12:55
S&P expects significant increase in currency reserves of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank
Finance 12:54
Turkmen ministry to buy chemical reagents, vaccines via tender
Tenders 12:40
Trump doubts lawmakers can reach acceptable border security deal
US 12:38