Oil prices steady despite U.S. crude inventory build, Brent near $70 a barrel

Brent futures were unchanged at $69.37 a barrel by 11:00 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). Their session high was $69.96, the highest since Nov. 12, when they traded above $70, Trend reports citing Reuters.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2 cents to $62.56, having briefly hit $62.99, the highest since Nov. 7.

U.S. crude stocks rose to 7.2 million barrels in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said, surprising analysts who had forecast a decrease of 425,000 barrels.

