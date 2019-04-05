Minister: Southern Gas Corridor to ensure energy security of Bosnia and Herzegovina (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Southern Gas Corridor project, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, will ensure Bosnia and Herzegovina's energy security, Federal Minister of Energy, Mining and Industry of Bosnia and Herzegovina Nermin Džindić told Trend.

He pointed out that the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina does not produce natural gas and fully meets its demand for natural gas with imports from one supplier, which is the Russian Federation.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s joining the Southern Gas Corridor project alongside with its partners in the region, will enable the country to import gas from different source, thereby ensuring its energy security and expanding the domestic gas market, said Džindić.

Recalling the recent meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held in February in Baku, the minister said that the meeting focused on the current state of the Southern Gas Corridor project and its possible further development.

"Participation of representatives of financial institutions such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and World Bank, and other energy companies gave a special significance to this event. During the meeting, they expressed interest in further realization of this project. Further development of the Southern Gas Corridor has a special significance also for Bosnia and Herzegovina in terms of diversification of routes and sources of natural gas supply," said Džindić.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) were connected on the Turkish-Greek border.

IAP is a proposed natural gas pipeline in Southeastern Europe (SEE) that will stretch from Albania through Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, to Split in Croatia. It will be connected with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). The capacity of the pipeline will amount to five billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Total length of the pipeline is 511 kilometers.

