Details of drilling at Azerbaijan’s Absheron field revealed

The drilling of the second branch of the first well at Azerbaijan’s Absheron oil field will start in May, a source in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas market told Trend.

The source noted that the first branch depth is planned to reach 7450 meters. "We are now at about 7000 meters," added the source.

Second branch depth is planned to reach 7000 meters, said the source, adding that it should start next month.

SOCAR and Total signed a framework agreement in 2016 on the main contractual and commercial principles regulating the first phase of development of the Absheron field.

The first phase of the field’s development envisaged drilling one well at a sea depth of 450 meters. The production will stand at 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas and 700,000 tons of condensate per year and these volumes will be used in Azerbaijan’s domestic market. It is planned to produce up to 4 billion cubic meters of gas at the second stage.

Absheron’s reserves are estimated at 326 billion cubic meters of gas and 108 million tons of condensate, according to estimations of the Total specialists.

