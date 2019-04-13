NIOC representative: Iranian oil will be put on sale at IRENEX

13 April 2019 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran minister: We can connect to the world through Caspian Sea and its countries
Economy 12:08
Iran eyes to increase exports to Iraq
Economy 12:08
Iran should focus on export-oriented production, says minister
Finance 12:03
Iran's NICICO increases anode and cathode production
Economy 11:18
Iran's Zanganeh: People safety comes first, then oil production
Iran 11:02
What should Iran do to boost its economy?
Economy 10:39
Latest
Minister: Over 3,000 foreign reps to attend UNESCO Committee session in Baku
Society 13:19
Company in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan AR to increase production of flour products
Economy 13:18
Uzbekneftegaz plans to raise $1 B with Eurobonds placement
Finance 13:17
Kazakh currency continues to strengthen against US dollar
Finance 13:13
Turkish Interior Minister announces his readiness to resign
Turkey 13:13
Kazakhstan allocates most loans to industry sector
Economy 13:07
Chinese premier confident economy will meet annual growth target
World 13:00
Tajikistan assumes chairmanship in OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation
Central Asia 12:42
Turkish Airlines opens new central office in Kyrgyzstan
Central Asia 12:37