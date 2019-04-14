MP: Sanctions imposed on Sepah have no impact on Iran's oil sales

14 April 2019 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran's Zarif urges countries to take position on U.S. step against Revolutionary Guards
Politics 16:45
Iran discloses volume of exported crude steel
Business 15:42
Iranian minister: Export of products must not strike blow at domestic market
Business 14:20
Iran discloses amount invested in Miyandab petrochemical plant
Business 13:48
Iran discloses damage caused to electric power sector as result of rainfall and flood
Society 13:20
Iran discloses volume of agricultural products produced in Aran and Bidqol county
Business 12:53
Latest
Iran's Zarif urges countries to take position on U.S. step against Revolutionary Guards
Politics 16:45
Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are down for users around the world
Other News 16:22
Iran discloses volume of exported crude steel
Business 15:42
Israeli delegation cancels visit to Bahrain on security concerns: statement
Israel 15:34
5 killed, 9 wounded in eastern Afghan gunfight
Other News 14:51
Iranian minister: Export of products must not strike blow at domestic market
Business 14:20
Azerbaijani alcoholic beverage producer eyes to export wine to China
Economy 14:10
Subaru to recall 5,035 vehicles in China for airbag defects
China 13:57
Iran discloses amount invested in Miyandab petrochemical plant
Business 13:48