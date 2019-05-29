Oil export via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline to resume soon

29 May 2019 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Oil export via the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline will resume July 1, Elshad Nasirov, vice-president of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, told reporters in Baku May 29, Trend reports.

He didn’t mention exact volumes of supplies.

Azerbaijan suspended oil pumping via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in March due to repair on the Azerbaijani section of the pipeline. A SOCAR representative said earlier that for the period of repair work, the volumes of oil that were provided for transportation in this direction were pumped through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline.

The transit of Azerbaijan’s oil via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in January-February 2019 amounted to 249,500 tons, and there were no transit shipments in March, according to Russia’s Central Dispatching Department of Fuel Energy Complex (CDU).

