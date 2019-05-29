When to expect effective start of IGB construction activities?

29 May 2019 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani company announces terms for implementation of road project in Serbia
Economy 14:54
IGB to ink two contracts in mid-June
Oil&Gas 14:50
Azerbaijan - one of centers of int’l dialogue among nations
Politics 14:42
US Department of State: SGC can play crucial role in Europe's efforts to diversify energy supplies
Oil&Gas 14:14
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by US principal deputy assistant secretary of state (PHOTO)
Politics 14:03
Azerbaijani president receives UEFA delegation (PHOTO)
Politics 13:49
Latest
Few hours left before start of UEFA Europa League final match in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 14:57
Azerbaijani company announces terms for implementation of road project in Serbia
Economy 14:54
IGB to ink two contracts in mid-June
Oil&Gas 14:50
Latvian parliament elects former judge Levits president
Other News 14:50
Azerbaijan - one of centers of int’l dialogue among nations
Politics 14:42
Timing of laying road infrastructure in Ukraine by Azerbaijani company revealed
Economy 14:37
Turkmenistan masters production of filler for emulsion paints
Economy 14:35
AIC discloses expected cotton processing volumes at Azerbaijan's Agjabadi plant
Economy 14:34
Kazakhstan Mangystau region's project on manufacturing of transformers postponed
Economy 14:24