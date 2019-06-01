SOCAR plans to list its Turkish subsidiary on stock exchanges

1 June 2019 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR plans to list its Turkish subsidiary on the London, Hong Kong and Istanbul stock exchanges in 2021, Zaur Gahramanov, head of SOCAR Turkey Energy, told Reuters, Trend reports.

"We believe that we have a good asset that we can monetise and IPO is a profit for shareholders," he said.

He did not specify the volume of shares in SOCAR Turkey Energy that SOCAR planned to offer to investors, but said that shareholders and SOCAR’s management would decide how to use proceeds from the initial public offering.

Citigroup and JP Morgan will be listing consultants, while McKinsey will help with "technical and financial optimisation".

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
STAR refinery to purchase Siberian, Iraqi oil
Oil&Gas 17:56
Azerbaijani oil prices for May 27-31
Oil&Gas 16:51
Azerbaijan increases tomato exports
Economy 16:51
Azerbaijan increases exports of non-oil products
Economy 16:49
Seasonal measures implemented for ensuring food security in Azerbaijan
Society 16:49
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 15:09
Latest
STAR refinery to purchase Siberian, Iraqi oil
Oil&Gas 17:56
Turkmenistan getting ready for World Expo 2020
Turkmenistan 16:51
Azerbaijani oil prices for May 27-31
Oil&Gas 16:51
Azerbaijan increases tomato exports
Economy 16:51
Azerbaijan increases exports of non-oil products
Economy 16:49
Seasonal measures implemented for ensuring food security in Azerbaijan
Society 16:49
Ilham Aliyev: Oil and gas produced from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli fields will serve Azerbaijani people and state for many years to come
Politics 15:16
President Aliyev: Energy security issues are issues of national security of countries
Politics 15:13
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 15:09