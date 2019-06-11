Turkey reveals volume of crude oil imports from Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Azerbaijan exported 222,900 tons of crude oil to Turkey in January-March 2019, Trend informs with reference to a report posted on the website of Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

The volume of crude oil exported from Azerbaijan to Turkey in March 2019 amounted to 15,900 tons, according to the report. The share of Azerbaijan in the total imports of crude oil by Turkey was 0.43 percent.

Turkey, in turn, exported 240,200 tons of aviation fuel to Azerbaijan in March 2019, the report said.

In general, during this period, Turkey imported approximately 2.5 million tons of crude oil.

Turkey receives oil from Azerbaijan through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.

The total length of the BTC pipeline is 1,768 kilometers, of which 443 kilometers run through the territory of Azerbaijan, 249 kilometers run through Georgia, and 1,076 kilometers go through Turkey. The construction of the pipeline began in April 2003, and it was first filled with oil on May 18, 2005.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news