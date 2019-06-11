Azerbaijan to take part in International Energy Charter Forum in Albania

11 June 2019 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan will be represented at the International Energy Charter Forum in Albania by Deputy Energy Minister Samir Valiyev, Trend reports.

The deputy minister will make a presentation on energy diversification, renewable energy sources and energy efficiency.

Azerbaijan has been cooperating with the International Energy Charter since 1994 and joined it last year.

Azerbaijan will chair the conference of the International Energy Charter in 2020 and in connection with this, a forum of the Charter is planned to be held in Baku in 2019.

