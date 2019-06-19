Vice-President: BHGE working with leading companies in Azerbaijan to drive better returns, enhance production (Exclusive)

19 June 2019 08:07 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
US ready to contribute to continuation of dialogue between foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia - Bolton
Politics 06:45
15 judokas from Azerbaijan at 2nd European Games in Minsk
Society 18 June 20:38
US announces return to WTO in Baku
Politics 18 June 20:07
Azerbaijan, Iran eye to open Baku-Mashhad regular passenger route (PHOTO)
Society 18 June 20:05
Azerbaijani army fully controls Armenia’s “large-scale” exercises (VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 June 19:28
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP attends ceremony to release sturgeon fry grown in Neftchala into Caspian (PHOTO)
Society 18 June 18:45
Latest
U.S., China rekindle trade talks ahead of Trump-Xi G20 meeting
Other News 09:37
Rocket hits foreign oil Company HQ in Iraq's Basra, leaving two staff members wounded
World 08:17
Trump officially kicks off 2020 presidential campaign at rally in Florida
US 07:45
Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR to commission new filling stations in 2019
Oil&Gas 07:00
US ready to contribute to continuation of dialogue between foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia - Bolton
Politics 06:45
15 injured after quake strikes off NE Japan
Other News 06:08
Xi says China backs North Korean efforts to solve Korea Peninsula issue
China 05:17
Oil extends gains amid Middle East tensions, U.S.-China trade deal hopes
Oil&Gas 04:53
Air strike hits warehouse co-owned by Italy's ENI in Libya
Arab World 03:38