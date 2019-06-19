Head of SOCAR Turkiye Dogalgaz Yatirim appointed

19 June 2019 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

SOCAR Turkiye Dogalgaz Yatirim company has been established after SOCAR Turkey acquired EWE Turkey Holding’s gas assets Bursagaz, Kayserigaz, Enervis, EWE Enerji and telecommunications company Millenicom, and head of the company has been appointed, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Gunter Seymus, who previously worked in various positions at Petkim petrochemical complex and the STAR refinery, has been appointed the head of the company.

SOCAR Turkey finalized the purchase of assets owned by EWE Turkey Holding on June 18, 2019.

