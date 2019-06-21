Azerbaijani oil prices up

21 June 2019 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields amounted to $65.71 per barrel at Italian port of Augusta on June 20, which is $2.24 more than on June 19, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend.

On June 20, the AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $64.98 per barrel, or $2.27 more than the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO with shipment from port was $60.81 per barrel on June 20, which is $2.2 more than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $64.97 on June 20, or $2.37 more than the previous price.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 21)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation, UNEC to co-op in educational, scientific fields (PHOTO)
Business 17:45
Military prosecutors appointed in two Azerbaijani districts
Society 17:17
Budget of Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund grows by 200M manats
Business 17:07
Armenia’s position blurs progress for Karabakh conflict and leads to escalation
Azerbaijan 16:53
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank introducing new generation POS
Economy 16:35
Azerbaijan-Russia partnership: good example of how to find common ground
Commentary 16:06
Latest
Trump says he halted U.S. strike on Iran over possible casualties
Other News 17:53
Lukoil Uzbekistan opens tender for purchase of transformer
Tenders 17:47
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation, UNEC to co-op in educational, scientific fields (PHOTO)
Business 17:45
Kazakh oil refining plant to increase benzol export to Russia
Oil&Gas 17:42
Uzbekistan, China set up JV
ICT 17:34
International airlines' response to FAA on Iran airspace
Other News 17:29
Military prosecutors appointed in two Azerbaijani districts
Society 17:17
Income of Azerbaijani population increases
Economy 17:14
Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights comments on Tbilisi events
South Caucasus 17:14