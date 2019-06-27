Significant increase in Azerbaijan’s gas production

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Tural Garajayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan produced about 15.7 million tons of oil and gas condensate in January-May 2019, which is 2.8 percent less than in the same period last year, Trend reports referring to a report by the State Statistical Committee.

The volume of gas produced amounted to almost 14.5 billion cubic meters over the same period, including over 10 billion cubic meters of commercial gas. Over the year, these figures increased by 22.6 and 40.4 percent, respectively.

As of May 1, 2019, the stock of finished products (oil) made up 205,000 tons.

In 2018, Azerbaijan produced about 38.76 million tons of oil and gas condensate, which is roughly equal to the figures from 2017. The main volume of Azerbaijan's oil production accounts for the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) complex.

Gas production for 2018 in Azerbaijan amounted to 30.59 billion cubic meters (a 7.1-percent increase), while commercial gas output reached 19.2 billion cubic meters (a 5.8-percent increase).

