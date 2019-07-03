Greenfields Petroleum appoints new CFO, changes corporate headquarters

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Greenfields Petroleum Corporation, which is the operator of the Bahar-Gum Deniz block in Azerbaijan through its subsidiary Bahar Energy Limited (BEL), has announced the appointment of Sanjay Swarup as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer effective July 1, 2019, Trend reports citing the company.

“Swarup is a chartered accountant from UK and India based in London. He is also Chief Executive Officer of SKS Business Services Limited, an accounting and audit group that specializes in providing an outsourced finance function to small and mid-size companies in diverse sectors, unlisted or listed in the UK and Canada. Swarup has worked in the planning department of the Exploration and Production division of BP plc at their head office in London,” said the company.

As the company said, Jose Perez-Bello, who has served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Greenfields since June 2017 and a director of the Company since 2018, stepped down from these roles with the Company effective June 30, 2019.

Greenfields Petroleum also announces it has relocated its headquarters from Houston, Texas to a location just north of Houston in The Woodlands, Texas.

Greenfields Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil and natural gas company focused on the development and production of proven oil and gas reserves principally in Azerbaijan. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Bahar Energy Limited (BEL), the corporation owns an 80 percent interest in the Exploration, Rehabilitation, Development and Production Sharing Agreement (the “ERDPSA”) with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan ("SOCAR") and its affiliate SOCAR Oil Affiliate (“SOA”) in respect of the offshore block known as Bahar Gum Deniz (the “Bahar Project”) which includes the Bahar Gas Field and the Gum Deniz Oil Field.

The Bahar Project is operated by BEOC, a wholly owned subsidiary of BEL, under the terms of a Joint Operating Agreement.

The Bahar Gas Field consists of 45 offshore platforms including a central processing and metering platform to gather the gas for onward transport through a three 12-inch pipelines to the shore-based gas and liquid handling facilities. The platforms, in most cases are built on 24 to 30 pilings each in an average water depth of about 16 metres.

The Gum Deniz Oil Field is located south of the Absheron peninsula, 21 km south of Baku, between Gum Island and the Bahar Gas Field. The Gum Deniz Oil Field extends from onshore Gum Island, which is 2.5 km from the mainland to the south in the Caspian Sea. The Gum Deniz Oil Field is found along the Fatmai–Gum Adasi anticlinal trend which includes the Bahar and Shakh Deniz structures. Oil in the Gum Deniz Oil Field is trapped in a north-south trending structure that is approximately 16 kilometres in length and 3 kilometres in width. The Gum Deniz Oil Field is structurally up-dip from the Bahar Gas Field.

