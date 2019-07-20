BP to submit commercial proposal to Government of Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

BP Azerbaijan will submit to the Azerbaijani Government a commercial proposal related to the production of alternative energy, BP Azerbaijan Vice President Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli told Trend.

"We have had long discussions on this issue and are already going to make a proposal to the government," he said.

The vice-president said that the proposals would be related to solar and wind energy.

In December 2018, BP and Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly explore potential opportunities for development of renewable energy in Azerbaijan.

The memorandum envisages the development of a legal framework for the functioning of this sector.

