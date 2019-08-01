Azerbaijani oil prices up

1 August 2019 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields amounted to $67.41 per barrel at Italian port of Augusta on July 31, which is $1.66 more than on July 30, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend on Aug. 1.

On July 31, the AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $66.77 per barrel, which is $1.69 more compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO with shipment from port was $64.69 per barrel on July 31, which is $1.6 more than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $63.91 on July 31, or $1.45 more than the previous price.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 1)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Minister: Self-employment program to cover 10,000 families in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:43
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan biscuit factory to expand range of confectionery products
Economy 18:01
Zakharova expresses concern about aggravation of situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:00
Cancellation of Azerbaijan-Turkey visa regime to contribute to growth of cargo transportation
Economy 17:52
Azerbaijani hazelnut producer increases production
Economy 17:37
MFA: Armenian FM misunderstands meaning of “stability”
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:36
Latest
EBRD allocates $140 million to Georgian banks within EU4Business program
Economy 18:48
Minister: Self-employment program to cover 10,000 families in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:43
Georgian TBC Bank signs framework agreement with Citybank
Economy 18:15
Number of Georgian tourists down in Turkey
Tourism 18:07
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan biscuit factory to expand range of confectionery products
Economy 18:01
Zakharova expresses concern about aggravation of situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:00
EU nations to vote Friday on consensus candidate for IMF chief: French official
Other News 17:56
Georgia launching new project with support of FAO
Economy 17:55
Cancellation of Azerbaijan-Turkey visa regime to contribute to growth of cargo transportation
Economy 17:52