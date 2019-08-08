Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan exported 769.90 million cubic meters of gas to Turkey in May 2019, which is 28.04 percent more compared to the same period last year (601.30 million cubic meters), Trend informs referring to a report posted on the website of Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

The country's share in gas imports to Turkey in May 2019 stood at 28.72 percent compared to 19.98 percent in May 2018, the report said.

The report shows that in May 2019, Turkey imported 2.81 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 2.207 billion cubic meters accounted for pipeline gas, and 473.19 million cubic meters accounted for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

For comparison, in May 2018, Turkey imported 3.008 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 2.544 billion cubic meters fell to pipeline gas and 554.63 million cubic meters accounted for LNG.

Turkey imports gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus gas pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum). Turkey has a contract for annual purchase of 6.6 billion cubic meters of gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz gas condensate field.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news