Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Turkey

8 August 2019 07:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan exported 769.90 million cubic meters of gas to Turkey in May 2019, which is 28.04 percent more compared to the same period last year (601.30 million cubic meters), Trend informs referring to a report posted on the website of Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

The country's share in gas imports to Turkey in May 2019 stood at 28.72 percent compared to 19.98 percent in May 2018, the report said.

The report shows that in May 2019, Turkey imported 2.81 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 2.207 billion cubic meters accounted for pipeline gas, and 473.19 million cubic meters accounted for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

For comparison, in May 2018, Turkey imported 3.008 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 2.544 billion cubic meters fell to pipeline gas and 554.63 million cubic meters accounted for LNG.

Turkey imports gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus gas pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum). Turkey has a contract for annual purchase of 6.6 billion cubic meters of gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz gas condensate field.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s SME Development Agency supports entrepreneurs dealing with beekeeping (PHOTO)
Business 7 August 20:13
Azerbaijan names most productive districts
Business 7 August 18:36
Turkey, US agree to create security zone in northern Syria
Turkey 7 August 18:26
Azerbaijani minister: Social reforms in 1Q2019 improve living conditions of people (PHOTO)
Society 7 August 17:45
Opening ceremony of "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest held in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Society 7 August 16:14
Turkey won't stop exploration at oil&gas fields off coast of northern Cyprus
Oil&Gas 7 August 15:47
Latest
Japan to allow 1st export of chemicals to S. Korea under tighter export controls
Other News 06:23
4 Chinese tourists among 7 injured in Nepal bus accident
World 05:29
2 killed in small plane crash in U.S. California
US 04:24
Taiwan rattled by 6.0 magnitude quake, no immediate reports of damage
China 03:43
Samsung unveiled a new version of the Galaxy Note smartphone
World 02:42
At least 4 people died, 30 hospitalised in road accident near Russia's city of Novorossiysk
Russia 01:48
Oil dives nearly 5% to seven-month low on surprise U.S. stock build, trade war
Oil&Gas 01:21
2 killed, 10 injured in clashes near presidential palace in Yemen's Aden (UPDATED)
Arab World 00:42
79 hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in China
China 7 August 23:49