Bursagaz names new director general

8 August 2019 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Bora Cermikli has been appointed director general of Bursagaz, which operates under the umbrella of SOCAR Turkiye Dogalgaz Yatirim that was established after SOCAR Turkey acquired EWE Turkey Holding’s gas assets Bursagaz, Kayserigaz, Enervis, EWE Enerji and telecommunications company Millenicom, Trend reports citing Bursagaz.

Reportedly, Bora Cermikli has been serving as chief financial officer for the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project.

SOCAR Turkey finalized the purchase of assets owned by EWE Turkey Holding on June 18, 2019.

Earlier, EWE AG told Trend that the decision on the possible sale of its assets in Turkey is related to the optimization of the company's activity.

EWE Turkey Holding has been operating in Turkey since 2007 and is the fourth biggest supplier of natural gas in Turkey. In 2017, the company’s turnover amounted to almost 2.4 billion Turkish liras.

