TANAP project receives Green World Awards 2019

9 August 2019 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.9

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project, as a result of various initiatives and achievements in the field of Environment, has been honoured with another international award, The Green World Awards 2019, by The Green Organisation, U.K., established to recognise and award the unique environmental accomplishments globally, Trend reports citing TANAP consortium.

As known, TANAP has been recently honoured with two other international awards namely, US based The Communitas Award and UK based The International CSR Excellence Award.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers and its initial annual capacity is 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The commercial gas supplies to Turkey have been launched via the first phase of the TANAP gas pipeline since June last year. The gas is transferred to the local gas pipeline system in the Eskisehir province.

TANAP became ready for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe from July 1, 2019.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan's project in TOP-5 refining, petrochemical projects in Caspian Sea, Central Asia
Oil&Gas 12:03
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Singapore
Politics 11:03
TAP completes excavation work for microtunnel in Italy
Oil&Gas 10:41
Number of incoming tourists up in Azerbaijan in July
Society 10:26
Date of Turkish president's visit to Azerbaijan disclosed
Politics 10:19
Azerbaijani currency rates for Aug. 9
Business 09:55
Latest
Uzbekistan's project in TOP-5 refining, petrochemical projects in Caspian Sea, Central Asia
Oil&Gas 12:03
Huawei says tough to meet No.1 smartphone vendor goal due to U.S. curbs
Other News 11:51
Former head of Kyrgyz presidential administration detained
Kyrgyzstan 11:36
Most important plans for Iran's mining sector revealed
Economy 11:34
Torrential rains cause flooding, evacuations in southern India
Other News 11:27
Official lari exchange rates on August 9
Economy 11:18
Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank announces tender for maintenance work
Tenders 11:10
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Singapore
Politics 11:03
Turkish company building power line from Turkmenistan to South Asia
Economy 10:59