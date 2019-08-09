TANAP project receives Green World Awards 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.9

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project, as a result of various initiatives and achievements in the field of Environment, has been honoured with another international award, The Green World Awards 2019, by The Green Organisation, U.K., established to recognise and award the unique environmental accomplishments globally, Trend reports citing TANAP consortium.



As known, TANAP has been recently honoured with two other international awards namely, US based The Communitas Award and UK based The International CSR Excellence Award.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers and its initial annual capacity is 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The commercial gas supplies to Turkey have been launched via the first phase of the TANAP gas pipeline since June last year. The gas is transferred to the local gas pipeline system in the Eskisehir province.

TANAP became ready for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe from July 1, 2019.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news