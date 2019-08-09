Azerbaijani oil prices up

9 August 2019 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields amounted to $60.18 per barrel at Italian port of Augusta on Aug. 8, which is $1.37 more than on Aug. 7, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend on Aug. 9.

On Aug. 8, the AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $59.56 per barrel, which is $1.4 more compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO with shipment from port was $57.48 per barrel on Aug. 8, which is $1.25 more than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $56.52 on Aug. 8, or $1.27 more than the previous price.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 9)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani farmers to get subsidies worth over 85M manats
Economy 16:39
Russia focuses on assisting in comprehensive promotion of peace process in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:27
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to attract 100M AZN from banks
Business 16:15
Turkish Space Agency intends to cooperate with Azerbaijan
ICT 16:05
How did consumer prices in Azerbaijan change in July?
Economy 14:23
Tourists may enter Azerbaijan’s Sheki Khans’ Palace after restoration work
Tourism 12:29
Latest
Azerbaijani farmers to get subsidies worth over 85M manats
Economy 16:39
Russia focuses on assisting in comprehensive promotion of peace process in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:27
China-Uzbekistan JV buys spiral wound gaskets via tender
Tenders 16:24
Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee increases contributions to state budget
Finance 16:23
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to attract 100M AZN from banks
Business 16:15
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to auction short-term notes
Finance 16:14
Research: Georgia sees increase of visitors by over 4%
Tourism 16:12
Turkish Space Agency intends to cooperate with Azerbaijan
ICT 16:05
Japan's Empress Emeritus Michiko diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer
Other News 16:03