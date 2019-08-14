Over 170 buildings provided with gas in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

In accordance with the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated February 19, 2019 "On the simplification of issuing permits for the operation of several multi-apartment buildings," Azerbaijan’s Azerigas Production Association took measures for quickly resolving issues described in the decree, Azerigas told Trend.

Some 11,786 apartments in 179 buildings were provided with gas by early August 2019, with 3,072 apartments in 35 buildings having been provided with gas in July alone.

As part of this work, Azerigas employees held regular meetings with representatives of residential construction companies which were not provided (or not fully provided) with gas. Suggestions were made for providing necessary assistance in resolving the relevant problems.

