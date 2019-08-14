Azerbaijan's exports increase by over 14%

14 August 2019 18:44 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
U.S. import prices unexpectedly rise, but trend remains weak
US 17:04
Azerbaijan increases oil exports
Oil&Gas 16:16
Export Development Bank of Iran supports non-oil exports
Business 12 August 14:54
China surprises with best export growth since March, but imports remain weak
China 8 August 11:18
South Korean boycott hits Japanese beer imports
Other News 7 August 11:32
South Korean imports of Japanese beer nearly halve as consumer backlash grows
Other News 7 August 09:36
Latest
Germany to introduce its technologies in Uzbek agriculture
Economy 18:06
Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran agree on joint development of feasibility study for North-South project
Oil&Gas 18:02
No concessions from China as U.S. postpones some tariffs: U.S. Commerce chief
Other News 17:44
Azerbaijan continues to provide districts with gas
Society 17:43
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Estonia
Economy 17:39
Georgia makes important update on railway to Kutaisi airport
Economy 17:28
U.S. import prices unexpectedly rise, but trend remains weak
US 17:04
Turkish drones flying over northern Syria
Turkey 17:02
Azerbaijan increases electricity export
Oil&Gas 17:02